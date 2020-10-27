Family: Police shot man despite being told he had no gun

On April 2, Jose Soto was fatally shot by police in a standoff. According to the investigation, officers believed he had a weapon.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The family of an unarmed Hispanic man who was shot to death outside his mother’s Manchester home in April joined social justice advocates Monday in taking issue with a prosecutor’s report that found the shooting was justified.

In his report Friday, Tolland State’s Attorney Matthew Gedansky said four SWAT officers from the Capitol Region Emergency Services Team fired because they believed 27-year-old Jose “Jay” Soto had a weapon.