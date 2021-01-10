Family of 14-year-old victim in deadly Waterbury stabbing speaks out

Angel Velez's cousin spoke to FOX61 on the phone about the Wednesday afternoon stabbing on Colonial Avenue.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Waterbury community came together to remember Angel Velez, 14, who was stabbed Wednesday afternoon on Colonial Avenue.

Velez's cousin, Yahaira Morales told FOX61 their family is devastated.

"His mom is not doing so well," Morales said. "She's really hurt and broken. That was her first son so it's really a hard toll on her."

Velez was supposed to take a trip with his mother this weekend to Florida, according to Morales. Instead, the family is now planning for Velez's wake and funeral.

"It upsets me because I feel like he was at the wrong place at the wrong time," she added. "Like I feel like none of this should've happened. I know he sticks to himself."

Morales said Velez was never one to start trouble. Pointing to 27-year-old Jeimy Cintron for his mental health issues, Angel's family said his conditions are not excuses for his death.

The arrest warrant stated Cintron and Velez had past interactions.

"I guess he approached him first asking if they want to fight and Angel was with a group of his friends," Morales said. "He was with one of his closest friends and he's the one that stepped up for all of them and said, I'll fight you if you put the knife down."

One of Velez's Wilby High School classmates and neighbor at Colonial Village Apartments said she would see Cintron initiate the arguments.

"He would just always threaten the boys saying he wants to fight. He was just a really big troublemaker," Esleyali Cea told FOX61.

Memories of Velez are now placed next to the tree where he was stabbed.

Strangers, friends and family stopped by the memorial to pay their respects to Velez who would've turned 15 on Sunday.

"He had dreams. He wanted to do so many things," Cea added

Morales said the family will be holding a birthday celebration for Velez at the memorial for 3 p.m.

