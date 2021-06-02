Fan-favorite foods for the Super Bowl

Scaled down for the pandemic, "Jr. size" platters and other treats are getting scooped up ahead of a snowy Super Sunday.

NEWINGTON, Conn — Americans are set to buy 1.3 billion chicken, 11.3 million pounds of potato chips, and 325 million gallons of beer are expected to be consumed during the 3 and a half hour Super Bowl game. Fox61’s Lauren Zenzie visited Stew Leonard’s in Newington, where Super Bowl shoppers were gearing up for the big game.

Jeremy Paugas from Beacon Falls frequents Stew Leonard’s often with his son, especially for events like Super Bowl Sunday. “My son’s favorite place is Stew Leonard’s and we’re here to do some Super Bowl shopping….LAUREN What are you shopping for today? Some chicken wings, some ribs, cupcakes obviously for him, and anything else we can find” says Paugas.

Stew Leonard's is set to sell 100,000 pigs in a blanket, 15,000 pounds of porterhouse steak, and 3 football field lengths of sandwiches, and of course, the fan-favorite chicken wings.

Jamie DiStefano, Vice President of Stew Leonard’s says “Really no Superbowl party, you can’t go without wings. Whether it’s cooked, raw, you cook it yourself whatever you like. As a company, we go roughly from 10 thousand pounds up to 50,000 pounds this week.”

At Stew Leonard’s, they like to have some fun with the team names, which is why they incorporated Kansas City and Tampa Bay sauces in their signature wing station. “We’re doing a sauce and toss with wings, this year we’re offering a Tampa Bay Cannonball BBQ sauce and a Kansas City BBQ Sauce,” says DiStefano. On average, the 110 million people tuning in will consume roughly 6,000 calories throughout the game.

What’s your favorite food to make for SuperBowl Sunday? I’m definitely a guacamole kind of girl! @StewLeonards is fully loaded and people are flocking to stock up for the big game! @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/b5wV1rd657 — Lauren Zenzie (@LaurenZenzie) February 6, 2021

To accommodate smaller get-togethers due to COVID, Stew Leonard’s took their standard party platters and reduced them to "Stew Jr." size. “Normally, we have larger sized fruit platters and veggie platters. This year we introduced Stew Jr. Platters. So this year it’s a little smaller size just to accommodate that smaller crowd and that smaller gathering for the Superbowl” says DiStefano.