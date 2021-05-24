Fantasy sports industry says CT bill will put games on hold

The Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association also contends the bill would limit the number of operators to two

CONNECTICUT, USA — The fantasy sports industry says thousands of Connecticut residents who play for money using online companies could be sidelined for the upcoming NFL season if legislation moving through the General Assembly becomes law.

That's because the bill, which passed the House of Representatives last week and is awaiting Senate action, requires the companies to be licensed, a process that's underway.

The Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association also contends the bill would limit the number of operators to two, when there are actually dozens of games and contests offered by more companies.

They're calling on lawmakers to make changes.

