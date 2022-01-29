157-year-old wool mill makes new Team USA blankets for the Winter Games in Beijing

Faribault Woolen Mill is partnering with the U.S. Olympic Committee to create a new line up of Team USA blankets that are made in Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — The 2022 Winter Games are just days away and one Minnesota company is partnering with the U.S. Olympic Committee to make officially licensed Team USA blankets.

Faribault Woolen Mill, which was founded in 1865 and is the state's oldest manufacturer, is making three new Team USA wool blankets and long term, is set to continue to make the officially licensed gear through the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics. The blankets are 85% wool, 15% cotton and made in Faribault, Minnesota.

During an appearance on KARE11 Saturday, mill president Ross Widmoyer discussed what the partnership with Team USA means for the Minnesota-based company and all of the other products that they make, including throw blankets, scarfs, totes, pillows and more.

According to company's CEO Paul Grandgaard, Faribault Woolen Mill's history of Americans making quality blankets for Americans makes the partnership the perfect fit.

"We are incredibly honored to be a part of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement in such a big way,” Grangaard said in a statement. "Not only will we get to celebrate and support Team USA’s awe-inspiring athletes, but we’ll help LA28 welcome fans from around the world – and right here at home – in 2028.”

Over the last two years Faribault Woolen Mill has released more than 100 new products, according to the company. Their most popular blanket in 2021 was their Lake Minnetonka Map blanket.

The company has four retail stores across the Twin Cities metro and all of their products can be found online here.

