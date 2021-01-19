Police presence seen at former Dulos-owned home in Farmington

At this time it's unclear what prompted the response

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Farmington and State police were seen at a home formerly owned by Fotis Dulos on Mountain Spring Road this morning.

State police confirm that the presence is related to the disappearance case of Jennifer Farber-Dulos.

Police were seen walking with dogs on the property.

Jennifer Farber-Dulos has been missing since May 24, 2019.

Her estranged husband Fotis Dulos had been charged with murder in connection with Jennifer's disappearance. Jennifer had been reported missing after dropping her kids off at school the morning of May 24, 2019. Her SUV was found in a New Canaan park that day.

At the time of her disappearance she was going through a contentious divorce with Fotis.

Fotis Dulos Died by suicide in January 2020.

On January 28, 2020 he was found unresponsive inside his vehicle, parked in the garage at his Jefferson Crossing home, with the engine running.

He was pronounced dead at a Bronx, NY hospital two days later. His death was ruled a suicide.

Jennifer's body still has not been found and before his death Fotis had denied any role in her disappearance.

Fotis had been charged with felony murder, murder, and kidnapping on January 7, 2020. He faced a court-set bond of $6 million, which he later posted, and was ordered on house arrest with limited permissions to leave.

A week later, his release conditions were further restricted after he was seen removing items from a memorial dedicated to Jennifer.

On January 28, Fotis was due back in court on issues related to his bond. When he did not show up for his hearing, officials went to his Jefferson Crossing home where they found him unresponsive.

Also charged in the investigation into Jennifer's disappearance was Fotis' girlfriend at the time Michelle Troconis, and former personal lawyer, Kent Mawhinney.

Troconis and Mawhinney were charged in connection to the case. Both are out on bail while awaiting charges of tampering with evidence, hindering prosecution, and conspiring to commit murder.

This is a developing story.

Watch More: Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos