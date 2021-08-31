Farmington PD: Nurse arrested, charged with sexual assault

Investigators said the nurse had been the subject of another inappropriate conduct complaint under a different employer in 2018

FARMINGTON, Conn. — A registered nurse is facing a sexual assault charge following a complaint from a patient.

Police also said it wasn't the first time the nurse had faced a complaint of misconduct.

Farmington police said a medical patient had filed the complaint in July, saying 46-year-old Steven Lamoureux performed an act that was not in accordance with standard medical care, and outside the scope of his medical license. The incident happened during an office visit.

Lamoureux had also been subject to a Department of Public Health complaint regarding previous inappropriate conduct while he was employed by the Internal Medicine Practice of Greater New Haven in 2018.

Lamoureux was charged with sexual assault in the fourth degree and released on a $100,000 bond.

Police ask if anyone was subjected to inappropriate medical care by APRN Lamoureux to please contact the Farmington Detective Unit at 860-675-2400 or their local law enforcement agency.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.