Farmington High School student charged with bringing a gun onto campus

The student is in custody, but the gun has not yet been recovered.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Farmington Police say they investigated a social media threat to Farmington High School that occurred in mid-November, and determined the threat was unfounded. But that investigation led to the arrest of a student nevertheless.

An email sent by school administrators about the alleged threat prompted a Farmington High School student to report a separate incident. Police say that incident involved a student possessing a firearm on school grounds on Friday, December 3rd, 2021. That was reported to school staff on Tuesday, December 7th.

Police launched an investigation and on December 13th, 2021, the Farmington Police Department arrested the 14-year-old student for:

Illegal Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds

Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit

Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle

Risk of Injury to a Minor

The gun has not been recovered and the youth is currently being held in a State Juvenile Detention Center.

In a press release, police said, "Possession of a firearm on school grounds is a disturbing event and a severe violation of school safety; however, the investigation did not reveal any threats of gun violence associated with this incident. The Farmington Police Department is working closely with school administrators and has increased its presence at Farmington High School over the past week and will continue with those efforts. Additional police patrols will also monitor Farmington schools throughout town."

Police praised the student who came forward, saying, "Because of this student, we are a safer school community. We also remind everyone to please say something if they see or know anything suspicious. You can report the information to any responsible adult or anonymously at 860-675-BITE(2483)."

