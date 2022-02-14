Where the Wild Things Are: Local photographer finds exotic shots in Farmington Valley

No longer able to capture Polar Bears in Northern Manitoba or rare Lemurs in Madagascar, Crane has found inspiration by staying in the Farmington Valley.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — For Sean Crane, the clicks keep coming. Crane is the Chief Creative Officer at the Avon advertising and marketing firm Mintz & Hoke, but after the workday ends, that’s when his world gets even more wild.

Crane, originally from Cheshire, has traveled the globe taking exotic pictures as a wildlife photographer, but, since the pandemic set in, he’s been limited to shooting, literally in his own backyard – and that’s been working out.

“For someone who is used to spending his spare time flying around the world, having to stay put created quite a challenge,” Crane said.

No longer able to capture Polar Bears in Northern Manitoba or rare Lemurs in Madagascar, Crane has found inspiration by staying in the Farmington Valley.

From shots of bears, coyotes, and bobcats, Crane began learning the intricacies of “trap photography” and has captured stunning images from his outdoor studio behind his Farmington home.

Crane has pictures that have been seen on various National Geographic outlets and on the National Wildlife Federation’s site said he has been energized by what his local shots have revealed.

“I love showing my friends from New York City how wild it is up here,” Crane said. “We’re only two hours away and it’s a world of difference.”

Crane, who features a “photo of the day” blog on his website, said, “there’s just a great amount of satisfaction sharing the natural world with people who love to see the pictures.”

To check out Sean Crane’s wildlife photography website and his photo of the day blog, click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

