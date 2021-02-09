Victims killed in Farmington plane crash identified

The plane took off from Robertson Airport in Plainville before crashing into a building in Farmington.

The four people killed after the plane they were on took off from Robertson Airport and crash into a building in Farmington on Thursday morning have been identified by police.

The two pilots have been identified as William O’Leary, 55, from Bristol and Mark Morrow, 57, from Danbury. The two passengers have been identified as Courtney Haviland, 33, from Boston, Massachusetts and her husband William Shrauner, 32, also from Boston.

The crash remains under investigation by Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. Investigators are expected to remain at the scene throughout the weekend.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday morning, the Cessna Citation 560X business jet the four people were flying took off from the airport in Plainfield. Officials said they believe some type of mechanical failure caused the plane to go down, hitting the ground and then the Trumpf Inc. building nearby in Farmington.

Farmington police Lieutenant Tim McKenzie told reporters Thursday the first officer to arrive at the scene saw the small jet and the building engulfed in flames.

"It is miraculous," McKenzie said when asked about employees escaping. "You've seen the pictures so far, and from the witnesses, said it was pretty intense."

Sources close to the investigation said at least two employees suffered minor injuries.

"We dodged a big tragedy," he said, adding that the plane missed a natural gas line near the building.

The FAA said in a statement the plane was headed to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, N.C.

This is Robertson Airport - where the plane took off from. It’s not far from TRUMPF at all. pic.twitter.com/18C3y4TLET — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) September 2, 2021

Caleb Vaichaus, an employee at Image First, a nearby business heard a loud explosion and ran outside.

"I saw black billows of smoke," he told FOX61 News. "I could see flames coming up from Trumpf Manufacturing and as I got closer, I got pieces of fuselage, metal strewn throughout Farmington Avenue. The flames were extremely hot and got bigger. I couldn’t see any movement inside."

