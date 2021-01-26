Farmington Planning and Zoning hears proposal for apartment complex that has nearby residents concerned

The Metro Realty Group has purchased 18.5 acres and is proposing to build on eight acres of that land to create a single 45-foot-tall apartment building.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Dr. Richard Fichman and six generations of his family have lived in the homes set back from Farmington Avenue for over two decades.

"It's a spectacular place. It’s very quiet. You wouldn’t know that we are anywhere in a metropolitan area," said Fichman.

The wooded area filled with wildlife Fichman fell in love with could be in for a change. The Metro Realty Group has purchased 18.5 acres of land about three football fields away from Fichman’s backyard. They are proposing to build on eight acres of that land to create a single 45-foot-tall building that will hold 146 apartments.

"It’s just going to change the entire character of the area," said Fichman. "It’ll be like living a block from the beach and they built a big condo in front of it."

The proposed plan at 402 Farmington Avenue would need approval from the planning and zoning committee to build on the land that is a wildlife wetland. It would be right across the street from the UConn Health Campus.

"The purpose of tonight’s applications is to provide high quality, moderately priced, walkable rental housing for the people who work in these buildings," said Tim Hollister.

The proposal has received letters of support from major area companies including UConn Health, the Connecticut Children’s medical center and Jackson Labs. It’s also received support from other companies along the so-called "innovation corridor" that are looking for more housing to improve talent recruitment.

"If we are successful, we believe that will change the dynamic of recruiting talent to this area and that will contribute to the long-term sustainability of what we all achieved here," said Geoffrey Sage, the President of Metro Realty.

Metro Realty believes over half of the people who will live in the community will be healthcare workers. They believe this will only build upon the "work, live, play" community that has been developing the area for years.

Although residents concerned about the increased traffic and noise aren’t sold yet.