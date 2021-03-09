Probe continues in deadly Farmington plane crash

The flight was heading to North Carolina and took off from Robertson Airport in Plainville Thursday morning. Shortly after, the plane crashed.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Investigators are continuing to review evidence from a plane crash in Farmington that left four people dead earlier this week.

The Cessna Citation 560X took off from Robertson Airport in Plainville, a few miles away, Thursday morning and crashed into a manufacturing company building.

The flight was headed to North Carolina. Among the four people killed were a Boston couple who were both doctors, and two local pilots. The two pilots have been identified as William O’Leary, 55, from Bristol, and Mark Morrow, 57, from Danbury. The two passengers have been identified as Dr. Courtney Haviland, 33, and her husband Dr. William Shrauner, 32, from Boston.

A family spokesperson for the Shrauner family told FOX61 News exclusively that the couple's family and friends are heartbroken and are currently focused on healing.

"The devastation of this moment, the reality of this moment, it sinks in. It becomes surreal," said Dr. Matthew Mitchell, the family spokesperson.

According to Mitchell, Haviland was currently pregnant with the couple's daughter at the time of the crash.

Two employees at Trumpf Inc. suffered minor injuries.

On Friday, Trumpf Inc. shared a video statement by the company's senior vice president, Burke Doar, who said they are assessing the damage to the building and determining what needs to happen to get it back up and running.

"We also want to thank all of the customers who have been reaching out to all of my colleagues and myself in the last 24 hours expressing their sympathy and their concern," said Burke Doar, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of TRUMPF.

Federal investigators say a preliminary report on the crash is expected to be released within the next two weeks, though a final report on the cause of the crash will take much longer.

