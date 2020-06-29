In 1998, Agnes Ziemlewski was shot dead on a walking trail. Sunday, Farmington Police made the first arrest in her case.

Katherine Pires is charged with Hindering Prosecution and Interfering with an Officer.

FARMINGTON, Connecticut — The Farmington Police Department has arrested 50-year-old Katherine Pires, ofEast Hartfordin connection to a homicide that occurred in Farmington in 1998.

On September 24th, 1998, Agnieszka Ziemlewski (Agnes or Niki to her friends), was walking on a trail in the MDC Reservoir property. She was shot at close range and killed just 100 feet from the gate at Old Mountain Road in Farmington.

Farmington police say they have continuously investigated the case and never let it become “cold.” In 2018, the Department’s Detective Unit partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Behavioral Analysis Unit and conducted a complete review of the case file. Police say that led to "tremendous progress ... as evidenced by Katherine Pires’ arrest."



Pires is charged with Hindering Prosecution and Interfering with an Officer. Police say she will be transported to court Monday morning for her arraignment at the GA 14 courthouse. She is currently behind held at the Farmington Police Department on a $250,000 bond.

Farmington Police say they will "continue to utilize all available resources and continue working with its community partners. The Farmington Police Department will not rest until justice is achieved and closure is obtained for Agnes’ family"

$50,000, the maximum reward under CT General Statutes, is being offered in this case for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for Agnes’s murder.