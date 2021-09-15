Farmington Police, Day Kimball hospital face phone outages

Farmington says the Frontier is working on the problem but they can't say when it will be fixed.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — An issue with phone lines is causing problems at Farmington Police headquarters and Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam.

Officials at Day Kimball Healthcare said they are experiencing telephone disruptions that impact the hospital and some practice locations throughout the region. Officials said they are aware of these issues and are working diligently towards a resolution.



Hospital officials said people can call 860-774-3366 to reach the Day Kimball Hospital operator. In case of an emergency, call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest emergency department.

"The issue is a result of a mass incident with DKH’s telephone service provider, AT&T, and our end access provider, Frontier. The incident is affecting multiple clients throughout the state of Connecticut. Day Kimball Healthcare will provide more details as they become available," said officials.

Brigid M. Smith, Frontier AVP Corporate Communications said in an email, "Frontier has been working around the clock to fix an outage that is impacting some telephone service. 911 calls are NOT affected by the outage. We thank our customers for their patience an hope to have the service restored as soon as possible today."

Farmington Police said their routine phone line has been down since 5:00 p.m. Tuesday and is currently still down.

"Frontier has been working on the issue overnight and they can’t provide a time when the phone lines will be repaired. In the meantime, 9-1-1 is working and our temporary phone line 860-673-2525 is working for routine matters. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience with this issue," said officials.

Earlier this year, a similar problem impacted Hartford and Wallingford among other departments.

FOX61 has reached out to Frontier Communications and is waiting for a response.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM