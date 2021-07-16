Search underway for 2 teens missing in Farmington River

The search is in the Avon/Canton area by DEEP and other rescue crews

AVON, Conn. — A search is underway for two missing teenage swimmers in the Canton/Avon area.

Police said a call had come in around 9 p.m. reporting that a 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were missing. Their identities have not been released at this time

Rescue crews at the scene found some articles of clothing and two cellphones on the side bank of the river, which police said lead them to believe the two entered the river.

The two teens have been unaccounted for since and are deemed missing.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has joined the search efforts. Avon and Burlington police were seen searching the river Thursday night.

The search will resume this morning at 8 a.m. and head further south more toward Farmington.

This is a developing story.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.