Farmington residents asked to reduce outdoor watering

Connecticut Water asks customers in Farmington to reduce outdoor water usage for the next 24 hours

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Connecticut Water customers in Farmington are being asked to cut back their use of lawn sprinklers for the next 24 hours.

A mechanical issue caused the temporary water shortage.

The company said in an email, " Increased residential demands have been seen as customers’ vacation plans have changed due to COVID-19 and they are enjoying their pools and activities at home and focusing on their lawns and gardens instead.

"This additional demand, combined with a mechanical failure overnight in our Farmington system, prevented our water storage tanks that serve customers in Farmington from completely refilling. Company crews are in the process of bringing additional seasonal water sources online. These are sources that are usually brought online later in the season, as necessary. to meet peak demands."

The company asked customers to avoid lawn watering, pool filling and other outdoor water uses for the next 24 hours. "By reducing water usage, customers will help us to ensure that adequate water is available for domestic use and public fire protection."

