Farmington woman pleas guilty to stealing over $100K from bank customer

According to court documents, the woman was a relationship manager for Bank of America and stole the money between August 2014 to March 2016.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman from Farmington has pled guilty to stealing over $100,000 from a bank customer.

According to court documents, 58-year-old Lee Blanchette was employed as a relationship manager by Bank of America. Relationship managers have the power to cause temporary ATM cards to be activated and assigned to a customer's accounts.

Blanchette caused multiple temporary ATM cards to be activated for the bank accounts of a customer between August 2014 and March 2016. Federal officials say she knew the customer was "experiencing cognitive decline."

Without being authorized by the customer, Blanchette used the cards to withdraw large amounts of money from the customer's account, keeping a large portion for herself. In total, she caused a loss of $103,080.

Blanchette could be facing a maximum prison term of 30 years and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 26. She has been released pending her sentencing.

Federal officials said Blanchette has agreed to pay restitution to Bank of America, which covered the customer's loss.

The National Elder Fraud toll-free Hotline was created to help senior citizens who may be victims of fraud. The number is 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).

