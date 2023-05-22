Farmworker in Orange assaulted while out milking cows: Police

The farmer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of abrasions and contusions.

ORANGE, Connecticut — Orange police are investigating after a farmer was assaulted while going to milk cows over the weekend.

Police said the incident happened around 4 a.m. Saturday when they were called to Fieldview Farm on Derby Avenue.

According to officials, a man reported that when he left his house to go milk the cows, he was approached by two unknown men wearing black face coverings.

One of the men was reportedly armed with what seemed to be a black handgun, and the farmer was struck in the head and face multiple times, police said.

The farmer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of abrasions and contusions.

The suspects reportedly demanded money and stole the farmer's wallet from him before they ran from the area.

Police found a battery-operated Sawzall near parked vehicles in the area. The Sawzall is a tool commonly used to cut catalytic converters from vehicles, police said.

Officials believe the farmer may have unknowingly interrupted a theft when he was robbed and assaulted.

This incident is being investigated by Ofc. Correia and Det. Ahern (RF Case #23-15535). Anyone with info can call 203-891-2138.

