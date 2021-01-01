Fatal car crash in Hamden leaves one dead and one injured

x
The incident occurred in the area of Whitney Avenue
HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden Police responded to a car collision on January 1, 2021, around 01:38 AM at 2200 Whitney Ave.

Police say that a vehicle operated by fifty-five-year-old James McKenna of North Haven was traveling southbound on Whitney Avenue when an oncoming car driven by twenty-two years old Taya Petteway-Campbell of Hamden was traveling northbound on Whitney Avenue.

Further investigations determined that Campbell’s vehicle crossed the double yellow center markings and crashed into McKenna’s car head-on.

Paramedics transported McKenna to Yale-New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but he was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter. Petteway-Campbell was also brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Brett Ferrara of the Hamden Police Department Traffic Division at (203) 281-8222.