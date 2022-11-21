1 dead in Cheshire crash; Car hits 4 other vehicles, spins out of control

Cheshire police were attempting to stop the car when it crashed.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — State police are investigating a series of events that led to the death of a passenger in a car that police were attempting to stop being killed in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

Arthur Wright, 64, of Cheshire, died after being taken to the hospital following the crash that happened on Highland Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. when the car he was a passenger in spun out and hit four other vehicles.

According to the incident report, Wright was in a 2010 Lexus traveling north on Highland Avenue. Cheshire police were attempting to stop the vehicle for an unknown reason. The car followed a Jeep Commander, a Mitsubishi Eclipse, and a Ford Transit Van.

The Lexus moved over into the center line, and the rear end struck the left side of a Volkswagen Jetta heading south on Highland Avenue. The Lexus then move back into the northbound lane striking the Jeep. The Lexus spun counterclockwise, hitting the Mitsubishi and the Ford.

Wright was taken to St. Mary's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Lexus was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No one else sought medical treatment.

At the request of the New Haven State's Attorney’s Office, state police were called upon to assume the investigation. The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad assumed investigative responsibility for the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments prior to the collision is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Pelletier #513 at 860-278-6063 or kenneth.pelletier@ct.gov.

