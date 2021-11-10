Middletown woman killed in crash that closed down Rt. 9 in Berlin

The two toddler passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

BERLIN, Conn — A Middletown woman was killed and two toddlers were sent to the hospital following a crash that temporarily closed down Route 9 south in Berlin, state police said on Wednesday.

Connecticut State Police said they were called to the scene near Exit 23 at around 1:12 p.m.

Troopers said the driver of a Chrysler LX was traveling on Rt. 9 south in the left lane when she lost control of her vehicle and struck the metal beam on the median. The car then struck a concrete bridge support and came to a stop across the left lane and median.

The driver, who state police identified as Jaimie Schreier, 44, of Middletown died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The two toddler passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for evaluation, troopers said.

The crash scene on Rt. 9 closed the southbound roadway for several hours and has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Trooper Wilson at Troop H at 860-534-1098.

