Police investigating fatal crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Hartford Wednesday.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Brown Street.

The accident caused delays and police said the intersection would be will be shut down for a time.

Preston Street and South Street are open for detours.

This is a developing story.

