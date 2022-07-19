State police investigating fatal Cromwell crash

A Massachusetts man was killed in the crash.

CROMWELL, Conn. — State police are investigating a fatal crash of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 91 in Cromwell overnight, officials said.

According to state police, the crash was reported just before 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Nicholas Davidowicz, 31, of Newton, Massachusetts, was killed in the crash.

Davidowicz was standing outside his Toyota Prius which was stopped in the right and center southbound lanes, according to state police. A tractor-trailer was also traveling south on the highway when it came up on the stopped car and swerved to avoid a collision. Police said Davidowicz ran from the center to the left lane and was struck by the truck. The truck then hit the car and rolled over. The truck driver was not injured.

The highway was closed in the area of exit 21 into the morning.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H 860-534-1098.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.