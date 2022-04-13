1 dead in Andover fire

The fire in the two-story wooden structure broke out

ANDOVER, Connecticut — One person is dead after a fire Monday night at home in Andover.

Connecticut State Police confirmed that the individual was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. The victim's identity has not been released.

The fire happened on Lake Road. State police and the local fire marshal officer were on scene.

The home was a two-story wood structure.

There is no word on what caused the fire or the cause of death.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident.

