Fatal hit and run in Salem

The vehicle has not been identified

SALEM, Conn. — State police say a pedestrian was killed after a hit and run by Gardner Lake Fire Department on Saturday night.

Troopers responded to a call at around 11:12 p.m. on route 354 in Salem and found the victim with fatal injuries. The vehicle had fled the scene and has not been identified.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation. State police urge anyone with information on the incident to contact Trooper Fraites at Troop K at 860-465-5455 ext. 4044

