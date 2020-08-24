State police investigate fatal crash on I-91 in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Connecticut — Connecticut State Police said a Meriden man was killed in a crash just before midnight on I-91.
The crash happened just south of the Exit 20 ramp on I-91 north in Middletown.
Police said for an unknown reason, 20-year-old Victor Moraru lost control of their car. The car drove off the right side of the highway, into the woods, and struck a tree.
Moraru was pronounced dead at the scene.
Any witness to the collision is asked to contact TFC John Wilson #1060, at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or through email at john.wilson@ct.gov.
Furthermore, if anyone was driving through the area at the time of the collision, and has a vehicle equipped with a dashboard camera, you are also asked to contact TFC Wilson.