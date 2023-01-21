East Hartford woman killed in crash on Route 2 in Glastonbury: State police

For an unknown reason, the car drove through the rope guardrail and went down an embankment, troopers said.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — An East Hartford woman was killed in a single-car crash on Route 2 west in Glastonbury overnight Saturday, according to state police.

The woman, who was driving in a Nissan Rogue, was traveling on Route 2 west near Exit 8 in the left lane when for an unknown reason, her car entered the left shoulder, drove through the rope guardrail and went down an embankment, troopers said.

The driver, identified as Rosalee Boudreau, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. The left lane was closed for several hours, and has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean #416, at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

