Wallingford 10-year-old struck, killed by car in Cheshire

Police said the boy was trying to cross the road after visiting an ice cream truck when he was struck.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — A child from Wallingford was struck and killed by a car on June 12th in Cheshire.

Police said 10-year-old Tristan Barhost of Wallingford was struck in the area of Wiese Road by Richmond Glen Drive around 8 p.m.

Responding officers and paramedics rendered first aid to Barhost and he was rushed to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to an initial investigation, police said an ice cream truck had been stopped on the side of the road on Wiese Road. Barhost had just gotten ice cream and was trying to cross the road in front of the truck.

As he was walking, he was struck by a Jeep Wrangler that was driving around the truck.