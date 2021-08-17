Man stabbed, killed in Hartford; police investigating

The incident happened in the area of Albany Avenue and Irving Street

HARTFORD, Conn. — A 30-year-old man is dead after Hartford police said he was stabbed Monday afternoon.

Police were called to an area on Albany Avenue by Irving Street just after 4:30 p.m. on the report of a person stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found Jeremiah Fitzgerald in critical condition, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Fitzgerald was rushed to St. Francis Hospital where he later died from his injuries just after midnight.

Police are investigating the incident. No suspects have been named at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

