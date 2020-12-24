UPDATE: Vernon PD identifies victim in Tuesday's fatal crash

Police say driver was taken to Saint Francis Hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

VERNON, Conn — Vernon police have confirmed one of the drivers involved in a crash that occurred on Route 83 Tuesday has passed away.

The victim of the crash has been identified as 84-year-old John Delaney of South Windsor. On Tuesday, Delaney was driving a Pontiac Bonneville that collided with a Ford Fusion on Talcottville Road.

Police say Delaney was taken to Saint Francis Hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Ford Fusion has been identified as 19-year-old Tyrese Blue of Vernon. He was taken to Hartford Hospital along with a juvenile passenger for non-life-threatening injuries.