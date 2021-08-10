Fate of bipartisan Connecticut juvenile crime reforms appear uncertain

A Republican representative said talks have “broken down” and the General Assembly should instead push ahead with a series of GOP ideas to address car thefts.

HARTFORD, Conn — The chances of reaching a bipartisan agreement on juvenile justice reforms this summer appear questionable.

A top Republican in the Connecticut House of Representatives, Rep. Craig Fishbein of Wallingford, on Tuesday said talks have “broken down” and the General Assembly should instead push ahead with a series of GOP ideas to address car thefts and other crimes being committed by repeat juvenile offenders.

Rep. Steve Stafstrom of Bridgeport, the Democratic co-chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said he’s still willing to work with Republicans, the minority party in the state’s Democratic-controlled General Assembly.

