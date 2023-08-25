Father of Hartford 6-year-old who shot himself in the hand has been arrested: Report

Cameron West, 41, was arrested Wednesday and charged with risk of injury to a minor.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The father of the 6-year-old Hartford boy who shot himself in the hand with a pistol found in the yard has been arrested, according to a report.

Cameron West, 41, was arrested Wednesday and charged with risk of injury to a minor, the Connecticut Post reported. He was released after posting a $100,000 bail. FOX61 News has reached out to Hartford police for confirmation.

Police officers responded to a call around 1:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Martin St. in Hartford on Wednesday.

Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said that day that it was “an accidental shooting” after the 6-year-old found the gun outside while playing outside. He said the boy picked it up and shot himself in the hand inside the home.

Boisvert said three other children were at the home at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

The boy has since been released from the hospital.

The Connecticut Post reported that West has not been identified as the handgun's owner. Boisvert told the newspaper that the gun had not been reported stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

West is due in Hartford Superior Court on Thursday.

