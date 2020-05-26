Father of missing homicide suspect had been arrested on sexual assault charges in April

Robert Manfredonia was arrested in Newtown

NEWTOWN, Conn. — Police said Tuesday that the father of missing homicide suspect Peter Manfredonia had been arrested on sexual assault charges and other charges in April.

Robert Manfredonia, 54, was charged with second degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child and sale/delivery of liquor to a minor.

Police said he turned himself in to police and was arrested on April 28, and is scheduled to appear in court on July 1. He was released on $50,000 bond.

An attorney representing the family who urged Peter to turn himself in talked with FOX61's Aisha Mbowe on Tuesday. Attorney Michael Dolan said,"I am not aware of any legal issues with the family."

His son, Peter Manfredonia, 23, is wanted by police in connection with two deaths, an assault and an abduction. On Friday in Willington, police say Peter is wanted in connection with the death of Ted DeMers and the assault on another man.

Police believe that Peter also stole guns and a truck from another man in Willington and drove to Derby. In Derby, the truck crashed near the home of an acquaintance of Peter's who was later found dead, Nick Eisele, 23, was found dead in a home on Roosevelt Avenue.

Another tenant in the home said he heard arguing around 5:30 a.m.