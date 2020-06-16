Rent Dunkin' Donuts ballpark for Father's Day!

You can play catch in the outfield, Wiffle ball, throw a football too if you want!

HARTFORD, Conn — *The above video is from April 9th*

Let's be honest, having no baseball games recently has been miserable. But, The Hartford Yard Goats has a perfect Father's Day gift for those missing the ballpark!

They are giving people the opportunity to rent the field at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford! You can play catch in the outfield, Wiffle ball, throw a football too if you want!

The rentals are for one hour and cost $200. Your group name will even be on the giant video board and you'll get a $50 gift card to the Retro Brand Team Store at the park as well.

The Hartford Yard Goats say that social distancing practices will remain in effect and all state guidelines will be followed. People who rent the field will have to bring their own equipment and only up to 10 people can be in a group.

There is no playing in the infield.