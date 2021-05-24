Fauci speaks at Yale School of Public Health commencement

Fauci last week said COVID-19 has highlighted “our own society’s failings.”

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the chief medical advisor to the president, is scheduled to speak Monday at the commencement ceremonies for the Yale School of Public Health.

In a commencement address at Emory University last week, Fauci said “the undeniable effects of racism” have led to unacceptable health disparities that especially hurt African Americans, Hispanics, and Native Americans during the pandemic.

"COVID-19 has highlighted “our own society’s failings,” said Fauci.

Speaking by webcast from Washington, Fauci told the graduates in Atlanta that many members of minority groups work in essential jobs where they might be exposed to the coronavirus. He also said they are more likely to become infected if exposed because of medical conditions such as hypertension, chronic lung disease, diabetes or obesity.

“Now, very few of these comorbidities have racial determinants,” he said. “Almost all relate to the social determinants of health dating back to disadvantageous conditions that some people of color find themselves in from birth regarding the availability of an adequate diet, access to health care and the undeniable effects of racism in our society.”

Fauci said correcting societal wrongs will take a commitment of decades, and he urged the graduates to be part of the solution.

Fauci has worked at NIAID since 1984 and is the longest-serving NIAID director in history. He oversees an extensive research portfolio of basic and applied research to prevent, diagnose, and treat established infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, tuberculosis and malaria as well as emerging diseases such as Ebola, Zika, and COVID-19.

He has advised six U.S. presidents on HIV/AIDS and many other domestic and global health issues. He was one of the principal architects of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a program that has saved millions of lives throughout the developing world.

Dr. Fauci was the recipient of YSPH’s Centennial Winslow Medal in 2015 in honor of his life’s work to combat domestic and global public health issues.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.