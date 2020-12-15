A person was shot and transported from Medical Center Station to a nearby hospital for treatment, police say.

BETHESDA, Md. — A shooting investigation involving an FBI agent has caused several train delays near Medical Center Metrorail Station Tuesday morning, according to Metro Transit Police.

The shooting happened on a Red Line train near Medical Center just before 7 a.m., police said.

Police said a person was shot and transported from Medical Center Station to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The condition of the shooting victim is unknown at this time.

Metro Transit Police are working to investigate the events leading up to the shooting.

The FBI is also conducting their own investigation into the shooting.

At this time, Red Line trains are currently bypassing Medical Center station, with single-tracking between Friendship Heights and Van Ness. Trains are also single-tracking between Grosvenor and Medical Center due to the police investigation,

Police are asking commuters to expect delays in both directions near Medical Center.

UPDATED: Red Line Delay: Trains single tracking btwn Grosvenor & Medical Center due to a police investigation at Medical Center. Expect delays in both directions. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) December 15, 2020