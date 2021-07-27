FBI concerned about lack of reporting of hate crimes

Across the nation, the FBI says it is very concerned about the reluctance of witnesses to or victims of hate crimes to report those crimes.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The FBI says that for decades hate crimes have been underreported. So, the Bureau is rolling out a national campaign to encourage folks to come forward.

"Hate crimes being crimes committed against persons because of their race, color, gender, religion or sexual orientation," said

David Sundberg, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI New Haven Field Office.

So, the FBI has launched a nationwide campaign to put a stop to hate crimes.

"This means: enhance collaboration between the FBI and its local and state law enforcement partners but also with members of the community," Sundberg said.

Especially those who are most vulnerable or easily victimized "and therefore often the most reluctant to come forward with these crimes."

And the reasons for choosing not to come forward vary.

"Very often, there are language barriers, immigration barriers, reasons are victimization within the communities," said Sundberg.

But, at a similar press conference in April, which introduced a Connecticut-specific hate crime PSA program, officials assured these victims their immigration status would have no bearing on reporting hate crimes.

So, how are we doing here in Connecticut?

"We have not seen a significant uptick in reported hate crimes yet," said Sundberg, who admitted it remains unclear whether that is a result of people not reporting.

You are advised to report such crimes to your local police department or dial 1-800-CALL-FBI or log on online at TIPS.FBI.GOV.

The FBI says they spend a great deal of time online investigating potential hate crimes.

