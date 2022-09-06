FBI asks Connecticut residents to step up in helping them combat hate crimes

The FBI said they need the public to be the first line of defense to help them stop hate crimes.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — After an uptick in hate crimes across the nation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Connecticut is asking community members to help them crack down on hate crimes in the state.

The FBI said they need the public to be the first line of defense to help them stop hate crimes. Officials are again spreading the message: If you see something, say something.

In part of a national campaign, the FBI is speaking directly to community members, reminding them to report hate crimes to their local police department or on the FBI's tip website.

Jean-Pierre Njock, assistant special agent in charge, said a hate crime is a criminal offense against a person or property that's motivated by some type of bias. Those biases can include race, ethnicity, religion, gender or sexual orientation among other things.

Njock said the FBI is aware of several acts of hate in the state, including racist fliers seen in several communities like in Bristol just this week.

"Nationwide, there is an uptick in hate crimes and violent crimes," said Njock. "That is due in part for two reasons: Racial tensions in this country are high and the reporting is also high."

Njock did not give specifics on what groups in the state have been targeted but he said there are several hate groups within the northeast that the FBI is aware of.

Anyone who has anything to report is encouraged to file a report with their local police department or can submit an online FBI tip here.

