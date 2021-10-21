FBI seeks public's help in finding victims, witnesses of Hartford coach's alleged sexual enticement

Anyone with information relative to the ongoing investigation is asked to call the FBI information line (203) 503-5593 or visit their website.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The FBI is asking the public for assistance in locating possible victims and witnesses to a local basketball coach's alleged inappropriate involvement with minor players.

30-year-old Danny Lawhorn is accused of using his position of authority in an AAU league to entice a 17-year-old female player into having sex.

Lawhorn allegedly asked a girl to massage his groin and inner thighs with her hands before allegedly sexually assaulting her.

He was the girl's coach and served as her host family, officials said.

According to the 16-page federal affidavit, she was not the only victim.

He is also accused of sexually assaulting two other girls, both under the age of 18, when they played on the team in 2017 and 2019.

Anyone with information relative to the ongoing investigation is asked to call the FBI information line (203) 503-5593 or visit their website.

All victims information will be held in the strictest of confidence.

FBI officials say a press conference will be held on Friday at 11 a.m.

