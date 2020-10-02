February 10 to February 16

Links from this week's shows.

Monday, February 10

Six Flags New England is hiring over 3,000 seasonal employees for the 2020 season which begins on Saturday, April 11. The annual job fairs will be held on;

 Saturday, February 15 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

 Sunday, February 16 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

 Monday, February 17 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. (President’s Day)

Any candidate that is offered and accepts a position before 12:00 p.m. each day of the Job Fair will receive one FREE admission ticket to Six Flags New England (ticket will be valid during Spring Break – Saturday, April 11 through Sunday, April 26 only). All hiring events will take place at the Human Resources building at 1756 Main Street, Agawam, MA 01001.

DMV Office Holiday Schedule for President Lincoln and President Washington Holidays

Department of Motor Vehicles offices will have adjusted hours this week in observance of the holidays for President Lincoln’s birthday and President Washington’s birthday. DMV offices are normally closed on Mondays.

DMV’s major customer service offices will have the following schedule:

Tuesday, Feb. 11 – 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 12 – CLOSED (President Lincoln’s Birthday)

Thursday, Feb. 13 – 9:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14 – 7:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (early closure for President Washington’s Birthday)

Saturday, Feb. 15 – CLOSED (President Washington’s Birthday)

In addition, DMV’s licensing partners that process renewals, duplicates and name changes for driver licenses and non-driver ID cards will have the following schedule:

AAA offices in Avon, Cromwell, Enfield, Manchester, Old Saybrook, Southington, Waterford and West Hartford will be open for normal business hours.

The Milford and North Haven Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17.

The Stamford (WorkPlace, Inc.) office will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 12 and Monday, Feb. 17.

The West Haven City Hall office will be open for normal business hours.

For additional information on DMV service locations and hours of operation, visit https://ct.gov/dmv/offices

Online Services

DMV also offers a variety of online services, including vehicle registration renewal payments. For a list of services, visit https://ct.gov/dmv/online

Pay By Phone and Other Automated Services