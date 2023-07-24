Agricultural disaster declaration sought by Gov. Lamont after July floods

According to Lamont's letter, Connecticut has received nearly 11 inches of rain in July alone, which is 423% of the state's average rainfall for the month.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont has submitted a request to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, asking for a federal agriculture disaster declaration for the entire state following damaging flooding.

The request comes after the state Department of Agriculture assessed the damage done to the farms around the state after heavy rainfall in July.

The assessment found that 27 farms are estimating losses that total more than 1,500 acres and nearly $21 million in lost sales revenue.

The flooding damage this summer is also in addition to two previous frost events in February and May that resulted in 1,077 acres that were impacted, with their estimated losses at $8.4 million.

According to Lamont's letter, Connecticut has received nearly 11 inches of rain in July alone, which is 423% of the state's average rainfall for the month.

Lamont said that his administration has been in regular contact with the farmers across the state and that they are facing an incredible amount of losses due to the severe and abnormal weather.

“Farms are small businesses that provide the food we rely on and also employ a significant number of workers," said Lamont. "The approval of this declaration will help these farmers continue supporting their businesses. I appreciate Secretary Vilsack’s consideration of this request and his ongoing support for Connecticut’s agricultural industry.”

If the disaster declaration is approved, it will make farmers eligible for certain federal assistance programs, such as emergency loans to cover production losses from the flooding.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved an agriculture disaster declaration for all eight counties in Connecticut due to the impact of the sub-freezing weather conditions that occurred in the early morning of May 18, causing significant damage to crops.

Farmers who experienced damage from that weather event have eight months from the date of that agriculture disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans from the federal government. Farmers seeking assistance under that declaration must contact their local Farm Service Agency office.

