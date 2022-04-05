Federal free and reduced lunches will end on June 30

The waivers have helped offset the costs by providing a higher reimbursement rate per meal served.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — For two years now, all school children in the country have been able to eat breakfast and lunch for free. This is all because, at the start of the pandemic, the federal government waived the requirements for free and reduced lunches. However, those benefits are set to come to an end on June 30th.

“For me, it’s kind of taken a financial burden of things,” said Ian Harrington a senior at Cheshire high school.

In a district like Cheshire, the free lunches have been beneficial. Prior to the pandemic, up to 15% of students in the district qualified for free and reduced lunches. since then, they’ve been able to provide more than 1,000 meals to kids every day.

The nutrition staff is concerned about when that help runs out.

“It will have a direct impact on families who have been able to use this benefit to put money back in their pockets,” said Erica Biagetti, the food services director for Cheshire public schools.

There are pockets that could use that extra cash right now.

“So many families right now are struggling to put food on the table with rising food gas costs,” said Diane Pratt-Heavner, a spokesperson for the school nutrition association.

School districts are also seeing those increased prices. The waivers have helped offset the costs by providing a higher reimbursement rate per meal served.

“We’re looking at a 30-40% food cost increase. I know a cup of apple sauce this year costs me 21 cents, next year it’s going to cost me 40 cents,” Biagetti said.

Right now, they’re pushing lawmakers to extend the waivers. The feds had a chance to make that happen but failed to include funding for the free and reduced lunches program when they passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill a couple of months ago.

Now, some states are taking action on their own, extending the program themselves. Those with the SNA are hoping to push Connecticut lawmakers to follow suit, but with the legislative session ending this week, it seems unlikely.

“We’re going to do what we’ve always done and do the best that we can to put a balanced meal and have the best, healthiest choices,” Biagetti said.

