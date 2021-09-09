Federal government approves sports betting, online gaming in Connecticut

It puts the state on the cusp of providing a modern, technologically advanced gaming experience competitive with our neighboring states, Lamont said.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs gave final approval to the state's revised gaming compacts with the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot Tribes.

The approval allows for sports wagering and online gaming in Connecticut. It puts the state on the cusp of providing a modern, technologically advanced gaming experience competitive with our neighboring states, Lamont said on Twitter.

According to the governor's office, it is anticipated that residents will be able to begin participating in sports wagering and online gaming in October.

“This critical step in the process of modernizing our gaming landscape here in Connecticut ensures that our state will have a competitive, nation-leading marketplace for wagering both in-person and online,” Lamont added.

He also thanked the Mohegan Tribe and Mashantucket Pequot Tribes for their efforts with this partnership.

Chairman Butler, of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, said the approval is historic and begins an exciting new chapter.

“This expansion will allow us to enhance investments in support of our tribe, to contribute additional revenue to the State of Connecticut, and to provide a new level of entertainment for our guests," Butler added. "We thank Governor Lamont and our partners in state government for their support through this process. We will continue to work with the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection to make sports betting and iGaming available as soon as we are legally allowed to do so in Connecticut. This is a day to celebrate.”

Chairman Gessner, of the Mohegan Tribe, said they are thankful to Indian Affairs and state leadership for their continued efforts and partnership.

“Modernizing our gaming industry will help protect and create Connecticut jobs, and it will generate tax revenues to the benefit of both state and local municipal budgets, as well as our tribe’s members," Gessner said. This is not just a regional issue – it will have a statewide impact as Connecticut works to meet critical needs as it recovers from the pandemic. Today is a milestone achievement for Connecticut and its tribal nations.”

The new law was signed by Lamont back in May.

I just received a call from @USIndianAffairs informing me that they have given final approval to the revised gaming compacts between the State of Connecticut and the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot Tribes, allowing for sports wagering and online gaming. (1/3) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 9, 2021

