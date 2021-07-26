Federal grants aid Northeast Connecticut nonprofits

The funding includes $775,000 for the Warner Theater, more than $90,000 for Music Mountain, and $20,000 for KidsPlay.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — At the KidsPlay Children’s Museum – the action is non-stop.

“What I love is that it is a safe place for children to come together, for families to share positive experiences and to engage in hands-on learning,” said Eileen Marriott, KidsPlay Children’s Museum Executive Director.

According to Marriott, things are bustling again after a year where the pandemic hit the non-profit hard both with a drop in visitors and a hit to the bottom line.

“Our audience, children under 12 have not had the opportunity to be vaccinated yet, so there is some uncertainty as to whether or not our recovery will be linear or we will continue to face challenges into the fall,” Marriott added.

On Monday, Senator Blumenthal visited KidsPlay to announce more than $1 million dollars in grant money to help venues across Northwest Connecticut power through the pandemic.

The funding includes $775,000 for the Warner Theater, more than $90,000 for Music Mountain, and $20,000 for KidsPlay.

Torrington’s school superintendent, Susan Lubomski says the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants are making a difference because they’re reaching her 38-hundred students where they live.

“This extends our learning experiences for our students," Lubomski said. "Transportation is an issue for some of our families, for them to be able to walk to a learning experience makes all the difference.”

Located right on Main Street in Torrington, Marriott wants potential visitors to know all are welcome.

“We hope to inspire curiosity, creativity, and help children prepare to thrive in their futures,” she says.

