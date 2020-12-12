FedEx employee is accused of stealing packages

State Police found out the suspect was a convicted felon from Puerto Rico and wanted by Hartford Police for domestic violence

WILLINGTON, Conn. — Connecticut State Police responded to a theft call at 350 Ruby Rd. in Willington, around 11:30 a.m. on October 27, 2020.

According to Police, 31 years old Antonio Lopez-Cruz from 139 Bedford St. Apt B Hartford is accused of stealing a firearm from a FedEx shipping and distribution center in Willington. Security cameras caught Lopez-Cruz acting suspiciously when loading packages on October 23, 2020.

Police say per security camera footage, Luis scanned a black powder 1858 New Army Stainless Steel revolver package. Later the item disappeared from the trailer, and the empty box was found ripped open outside of the truck. FedEx managers made unsuccessful attempts to reach the suspect, but he never returns the calls.

Lopez-Cruz is also being accused of stealing a package of TIMEX watches from a shipment of the day before.

After further investigation, Police found that Lopez-Cruz is a convicted felon from Puerto Rico for crimes against children. He is also wanted by the Hartford Police Department for a domestic violence incident against his girlfriend with assault to third-degree reported on October 06, 2020.

On Thursday, December 10, 2020, at around 4:10 a.m., Lopez-Cruz was taken into custody.