Feds approve major disaster declaration for state for Storm Isaias

Declaration will allow cities and towns to seek reimbursement for 75% of cost of infrastructure repair

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday that the federal government has approved major disaster declaration for state in the wake of Storm Isaias in August of last year.

Among other things, the declaration will allow cities, towns and tribal nations to seek reimbursement for 75% of cost of infrastructure repair for damage done during the storm.

FEMA has also announced that the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program has also been approved statewide, which helps state agencies, municipalities, and the two tribal nations recoup the costs associated with implementing actions that can reduce or eliminate long-term risk to life and property from other natural disasters.

“This declaration will provide much-needed financial assistance to our state and its municipalities in covering the costs associated with emergency protective measures and repairing damage to public infrastructure that was caused by this devastating storm,” Governor Lamont said. “I thank the federal government for their partnership in these efforts.”

The storm that hit in August 2020, caused in over 750,000 power outages statewide, some lasting for up to a week, hundreds of blocked roads and damage to infrastructure, including hundreds of broken poles and damaged transformers. At least two reported fatalities and five serious injuries in the state are attributed to the storm.