Feds, Connecticut city settle over rejection of mosque plans

HARTFORD, Conn — The U.S. Justice Department and federal prosecutors say they have reached an agreement with Meriden, Connecticut, to resolve allegations the city illegally rejected an application for a proposed mosque.
Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham said Thursday that the settlement will allow members of the Omar Islamic Center to worship at a new location in the city.
The Justice Department alleged the city Planning Commission's denial of the mosque application violated federal law on land use by religious groups. The city denied the allegations but has agreed to amend its land-use laws to comply with the federal act.