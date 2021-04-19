FEMA offers funeral assistance program for CT residents

Family's who have lost loved ones after Jan. 20th, 2020 as a result of COVID-19 can apply for up to $9,000 of assistance per funeral through FEMA

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is now accepting applications for funeral expenses related to COVID-19.

The City of New Haven is also operating its own Funeral Assistance Fund, covering the costs of up to $1,000. Applications are available by following this link and must be submitted on the applicant’s behalf by the funeral home only. If eligible, the applicant will receive funeral assistance funding.

“There are so many people who have lost someone to COVID-19,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. “I am pleased to see that our partners at FEMA have secured the funding to cover up to $9,000 in funeral costs to those that apply."

He continued: "Thank you to our Federal Delegation and all those at the Federal level for making this happen. I also want to thank our team at City Hall for managing the Funeral Fund to provide relief for our residents struggling to cover the costs of losing a loved one to COVID-19."

Emergency Operations Director Rick Fontana said the program will help alleviate the stress many families have faced when losing a loved one to COVID-19.

“I just want to remind folks that wait times on the phone line will be long, as this is a national number, so please be patient as you try to get through,” he added.

Connecticut families who paid for funeral expenses after January 20, 2020, for an individual whose death may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19 can apply for up to $9,000 of assistance per funeral through FEMA’s dedicated call center at 844-684-6333; TTY 800-462-7585, Monday-Friday, 9 AM ET - 9 PM ET. No online applications will be accepted.

“While no amount of money can heal the loss of a loved one, this grant program can help ease the financial strain on Connecticut families who’ve suffered so much from COVID-19. We have lost almost 8,000 Connecticut residents due to COVID19 and this program will help bring financial relief to many of the families who have experienced loss,” said Connecticut Rep. John Larson.

Who Can Apply for Assistance?

You may qualify if: You are a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified immigrant who paid for funeral expenses after January 20, 2020, and the funeral expenses were for an individual whose death in the United States, territories or the District of Columbia, may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19.

Individuals may apply for assistance for multiple funerals.

How do Connecticut families Apply?

FEMA’s dedicated call center at 844-684-6333; TTY 800-462-7585, Monday-Friday, 9 AM ET - 9 PM ET. No online applications will be accepted. Multilingual services will be available.

What Information do Connecticut families Need to Provide?

The applicant responsible for COVID-19 funeral expenses will need to provide the following information below when they call FEMA to register for assistance. FEMA recommends gathering this information ahead of the application process.

Social Security number for the applicant and the deceased individual

Date of birth for the applicant and the deceased individual

Current mailing address for the applicant

Current telephone number for the applicant

Location or address where the deceased individual passed away

Information about burial or funeral insurance policies

Information about other funeral assistance received, such as donations

CARES Act grants and assistance from voluntary organizations

Routing and account number of the applicant’s checking or savings account (for direct deposit, if requested)

Connecticut families can learn more from FEMA here.





