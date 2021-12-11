FEMA providing in-person guidance to those applying for Ida recovery aid

FEMA's Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will be open in Norwich every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice.

NORWICH, Conn. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is offering in-person assistance to Connecticut residents affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Federal funding and assistance are available to residents living in Fairfield and New London counties, including the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the Mohegan Tribal Nation.

FEMA's Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will be open at the Norwich Fire Station on North Thames Street every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice.

Staff will be there to answer any questions and provide information affected individuals may have on getting assistance.

Assistance provided includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, as well as low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.

Those applying for assistance will need to provide a current phone number, address at the time of the disaster and current address, Social Security number, a general list of damage and losses, and insurance information if insured.

So far, over 1,000 individuals have registered for federal assistance, and more than $2.2 million in aid has been approved, FEMA said.

FEMA will follow COVID-19 protocols and practice social distancing and regular cleaning routines to keep Mobile Disaster Recovery Center visitors and staff safe.

To apply for federal assistance online, click here.

