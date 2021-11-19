CT officials warn fentanyl found in marijuana after overdoses

State health officials say marijuana seized in Plymouth after an overdose in early October tested positive for fentanyl.

PLYMOUTH, Conn. — Connecticut officials believe nearly 40 drug overdoses across the state since July may be linked to marijuana laced with the powerful opioid fentanyl and are warning the public.

State health officials say marijuana seized in Plymouth after an overdose in early October tested positive for fentanyl.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, the state's public health commissioner, said Thursday that it was the first lab-confirmed case of marijuana with fentanyl and possibly the first confirmed case in the country.

Officials had been investigating reports of people across Connecticut who overdosed and were revived with naloxone.

They told authorities they only smoked marijuana and denied using opioids.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.